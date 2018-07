France players celebrate after scoring a goal

France, 1998 champions, are through to the semi-finals of the Russia FIFA World Cup, after beating Uruguay 2-0.

Two goals, one each by Varane and dangerman Antoine Griezmann gave Les Bleus a deserved victory against the South Americans.

France will now await the winner of the later match between Brazil and Belgium to know their next opponents.

-NAN

