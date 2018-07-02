Trending

2 Killed as Train runs into Bus in Lagos

Two persons have been killed and several injured when a commercial bus collided with a train in Lagos on Friday.

The incident, which occurred at Odejobi junction on the Old Abeokuta road, saw the passenger train run into a parked commercial bus, forcing three hanging passengers to fall off the moving train at crossing at Pen Cinema, Iju Road.

Confirming the tragic accident, Adesina Tiamiyu, the general manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said those who lost their lives had been taken to the mortuary by the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SHEMU).

It added that one adult sustained injuries and was transferred to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

See pictures from the accident below shared by LASEMA.


