2018 MTV Video Music Awards Full List of Nominees

The nominees for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards have just been announced and New mum Cardi B leads with 10 nods!

she id followed closely behind by Beyonce and Jay-Z (The Carters) with eight nods.

Other stars who shone so bright this year include Childish Gambino and Drake, both of whom scored seven nominations, while Bruno Mars got six.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August. 20.

Check out the complete list of nominees below.

VIDEO OF THE YEARAriana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records ARTIST OF THE YEAR Ariana Grande – Republic Records Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records Cardi B – Atlantic Records Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records Post Malone – Republic Records SONG OF THE YEAR Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros. Records Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar” – Republic Records BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®) Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records Cardi B – Atlantic Records Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records

Press Line Photos / Splash News

BEST COLLABORATIONBebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” – Warner Bros. Records Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” – Warner Bros. Records Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records JUNE 2018 – Sigrid – Island Records MAY 2018 – Lil Xan – Columbia Records APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez – Island Records FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley – 300 Entertainment JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs – Island Records DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal – Syco Music/Columbia Records NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We – Atlantic Records OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH – Syco Music/Columbia Records SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill – Def Jam Recordings JULY 2017 – Khalid – RCA Records JUNE 2017 – Kyle – Atlantic Records MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus – Republic Records BEST POP Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” – Island Records Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records P!nk – “What About Us” – RCA Records Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records BEST HIP HOP Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” – KSR/Atlantic Records The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It” – Quality Control/Capitol Records Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” – Young Money/Cash Money Records BEST LATIN Daddy Yankee – “Dura” – El Cartel Records/UMLE J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” – UMLE/Republic Records Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa” – UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino Maluma – “Felices los 4” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin BEST DANCE Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss” – Columbia Records The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me” – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records David Guetta & Sia – “Flames” – Atlantic Records Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence” – RCA Records/Ultra Records Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)” – Interscope Records