2019 Election: Atiku Declares Presidential Bid, Accuses Buhari Of Bloodshed (WATCH VIDEO)

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has formally declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ex-VP stood before a cheering crowd during a mega rally of the PDP held at Ribadu Square, Yola the Adamawa State capital on Saturday, July 21, to make the declaration.

During the declaration, Atiku while addressing thousands of supporters berated the Buhari led government for its inability to tackle insecurity and unemployment in the country and promised to confront these challenges if elected.

While lamenting the large-scale killings that have touched many parts of the country in recent months before thousands packed at theb square, the former VP said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government would be remembered more for its bloodshed than any development it brought to citizens.

“Today, we are witnessing the most insecure atmosphere,” Mr Abubakar said of the killings largely blamed on herdsmen, bandits and militias, before promising to tackle them headlong if elected. “More people died under APC than people killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.” “Today, we have the highest unemployment rate in history of this country, more than one million of our youth are unemployed,” Mr Abubakar said, adding that the PDP would secure the country, ensure unity and security of life and property. The former VP also hit Mr Buhari at one of his most vulnerable areas, saying “today, we are more divided than at any other time in Nigeria’s history.”

Ben Murray Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa east, Uche Secondus, PDP chairman, were some of the dignitaries present at the grand rally.

