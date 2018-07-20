Entertainment, Gossip, News

2019 Election: PDP reveals when its Presidential Candidate will be known

The PDP has revealed when its Presidential flag-bearer for the 2019 general elections will be revealed to the public.

A preliminary timetable released by the PDP’s National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), showed that the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 general election will emerge on September 30.

It also showed that the governorship candidates might emerge on September 21.

The document further showed that the primary for those interested in going to the Senate would hold on September 18, while that of the House of Representatives comes up four days earlier, which is September 14 .

The party has also tentatively scheduled its primary for the State Houses of Assembly for September 8 .

Local government congresses, where delegates are to be elected, have also been slated for August 31 , while that of the wards, where three ward ad hoc delegates are to be elected, are scheduled for August 25.

All aspirants interested in any elective position on the platform of the party are expected to start buying their nomination forms from August 13.

However, members of the National Executive Committee of the party are expected to ratify the proposal before it becomes binding.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

BREAKING: Osun APC Governorship Primaries: Gov Yari reportedly resigns as Chairman

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala appointed into Twitter Board of Directors

2019 Polls: Police, Civil Defence demand N317m to feed Dogs & Horses ahead of the Elections

Alibaba challenges Anthony Joshua, shows off his chest

Dead cows reportedly smuggled into Rivers state(photos)

How we got 125 votes after spending N50 million in Ekiti – Dotun Ayorinde

Young Nigerian man who survived cruel attack after being accused of witchcraft, graduates from high school

If heaven is where Adeboye, Kumuyi and others will go, then I don’t want to go there – Facebook User

Please don’t call me King, put that respect on my Man – BBnaija’s Alex says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *