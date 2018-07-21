2019 Presidency: “Why I declared my intention to run early” – President Buhari explains

On Friday, 20th of July, President Muhammadu Buhari explained that he declared his intention to contest the 2019 Presidential election early in order to douse rising speculations in the country.

He also said the decision was to give the All Progressives Congress (APC) enough time to prepare for the polls.

The president gave this explanation when he received members of the Buhari Support Group Centre (BSGC) at the State House, Abuja.

According to him, speculations are already constituting distraction to governance and stirring unnecessary tension in the country.

“I had to announce before the National Executive Committee of our party about my intention to ask for the party’s nomination for next year’s election so that we can save a lot of time and cool tempers. A lot of people were trying to make it a habit of being a nuisance to themselves and many Nigerians, so when I came out I said those who are serious let them come out. And I tried to make sure that the party is organised and consolidated so that we start from the bottom to the top, he said.

The president said early declaration guaranteed more participation within the party and further strengthened the bond with supporters and Nigerians.

He noted that God’s divine intervention and the use of technology during the 2015 elections exposed the weakness of previous processes where a privileged few sat and allocated figures to constituencies during elections.

“They just sit and look at a constituency and they award the numbers, then they say anybody who disagrees should go to court; Now for somebody who is looking for the next meal where does he get money to pay Senior Advocates of Nigeria? Thank God for technology, with the PVC you know where you registered and it can be shown whether you voted or not,’’ the president said.

He therefore advised Nigerians to get their voters card for the 2019 elections and ensure that they vote to please their conscience with pride as citizens.

