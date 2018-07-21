Entertainment, Gossip

21-Year-old Canadian rapper shot dead in Toronto (Photo)

These are perilous times in the Hip-Hop World as young and promising rappers are being gunned down unruly.

Just as young rappers Jimmy Wopo and XXXTentacion were laid to rest, another rapper has been shot dead.

21-year old Canadian rapper, Smoke Dawg, who was making a huge name for himself representing Toronto was shot and killed in another senseless shooting making him the latest rapper to become a victim of gun violence.

Smoke Dawg

According to reports, three people were shot in the area of Queen Street West and Peter Street, in Toronto’s Entertainment District, shortly before 8:00 p.m. Police said the suspects may have fled in a black SUV or a white car. Two male victims and one female were transported to a local hospital in serious to critical condition; one of the male victims were subsequently pronounced dead.

Associates of Smoke Dawg confirmed on social media that he was the deceased victim. Smoke Dawg first gained notoriety for his role on the street anthem “Still” and a remix of French Montana’s “Trap House”.

In 2016, he collaborated with Skepta on “Overseas” and last year, he was a opening act on Drake’s Boy Meets World European tour. Just this week he dropped a new song called “Fountain Freestyle” to preview his debut full-length project, Struggle Before Glory, which was slated for release later this year/

