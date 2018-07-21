21 year old student sent to jail for being a WhatsApp Group Admin of a page that spreads fake news

The Indian Government has begun a massive clampdown on the spread of fake new on social media, including Whatsapp in a bid to reduce the spread of fake news in the country.

This crackdown by the Indian police has already seen a 21 year old student who has already spent 5 months in jail for being the admin of a WhatsApp group in India for spreading what the police called “objectionable content”.

It can be recalled that fake whatsapp messages has led to the lynching of many people in India for suspicions of child kidnapping and other reasons.

Junaid Khan a student from the town of Talen in India's central Madhya Pradesh state was arrested on February 14th following a complaint filed at the police station by some locals based on charges stem from a message that was forwarded in a WhatsApp group of which he was the Admin, leading to him (the group admin) being arrested. Police allege the man was the administrator of the WhatsApp group but his family argued he was made a "default admin" of the group only after the the original administrators had fled the group. However,police say they took action based on the evidence they have seen. Police say Junaid was the WhatsApp group administrator when the case came to their notice.

