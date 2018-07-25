25 Persons Dead, 90 Houses Destroyed As Flood Batters Katsina State

At least 25 persons have been feared dead while 90 houses destroyed after torrential floods – a result of the heavy downpour – wreak havoc in 10 communities of Jibia Local Government area of Katsina State on Monday morning.

It was also gathered that more than 260 livestock were confirmed dead while several other persons were declared missing and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the flooding.

ThisDay reports that some of the communities badly affected by the floods are Kwata, Dantudu, Sabuwar, Tukare, Tsohuwar Tukare, Ungwar Mai Kwari.

The downpour, which started around 11pm on Sunday and stopped by 1am on Monday, caused river channels in the affected villages to overflow their banks resulting in the loss of lives and sweeping away several vehicles, motorcycles and farmlands.

Many residents have also been sacked from their homes and shops as the natural disaster left an indelible mark, thereby rendering thousands homeless.

It was also learnt that three out of the 25 persons killed, included a food vendor and her two children, whose container shop was swept away by the flood around Sabuwar Mosque area of Jibia.

Confirming the incident on Monday while on an assessment tour of the affected areas, the District Head of Jibia, Alhaji Rabe Rabi’u, described the development as “highly devastating”.