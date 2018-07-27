Trending

27-year-old man who has never had an erection before undergoes surgery in Abuja (photos)

A 27-year-old man who has never had an erection in his life due to a botched circumcision has finally had surgery to get that fixed.

Ronald, a Tiv man from Benue state, has been living a forced life of celibacy due to a medical condition after his genital got twisted when he was being circumcised as a child.

His parents went the traditional route in treating their son after his penis twisted as a result of the procedure but it yielded no result.

Ronald finally had surgery performed on him on Sunday, July 1, at a hospital in Abuja after a humanitarian, one Mrs. Uyi, agreed to foot the bills. Mrs Uyi came to the rescue after philanthropist Ukan Kurugh made Ronald’s plight public.

According to reports, the surgery was a success and Ronald has been assured by the doctors that his penis will begin to function normally. He is expected to return to the hospital soon for a medical checkup.


