‘270 Shops Destroyed, Properties Worth N70M’ Lost As Fire Guts Jos Terminus Market

Over 270 shops were destroyed with properties worth millions of naira lost after the Terminus main market in Jos, Plateau state capital, was razed down by an inferno in the early hours of Saturday.

Confirming the incident, Adie Undie, Plateau State Police Commissioner, who said the fire started around 1:30am, added that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“This incident happened around 1:30.a.m and our men and that of the Department of Fire Service responded promptly,” he said. “The nature of the market really hindered the men of the fire service from accessing it with ease, but they did their best. “My officers were able to cordon the arena and ensure hoodlums didn’t take undue advantage of the situation to loot.” “Some of the things we have salvaged were secured at the police post. We are liaising with the chairman of the market so that we can identify those who suffered losses.”

Before the latest incident, the market, which is mostly populated by Igbo businessmen, was said to have been destroyed some years ago following a bomb explosion which was allegedly linked with the Boko Haram Islamic sect.

Meanwhile, in his part, the chairman of petty traders in the market, Mustafa Ibrahim, told newsmen that “about 217 temporary shops were burnt. Estimatedly, we have lost more than N70 million in the incident.”