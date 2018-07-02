Entertainment, Gossip

2Baba’s baby mama, Sumbo Adeoye and husband welcome their first child

Following several years of marriage, Nigerian singer, 2Baba’s baby mama, Sumbo Adeoye has reportedly welcomed a new baby in the United States of America.

The child is her first with her husband, Pastor David Adeoye – according to reports, she welcomed her third child and her first child with Pastor David in the United States, this morning.

Sumbo Adeoye

Sumbo who is an event planner, entrepreneur, music minister and public speaker, got married to Pastor David who is the General Overseer of Royalty Christian Centre in 2013.

Together, Sumbo and 2face have two sons, Nino and Zion.

Sumbo Adeoye

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

BBNaija’s Nina takes lovely selfie with her mother

Davido pays Tribute to DJ Olu ahead of Wireless Festival Performance in London

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun embroiled in “fake” NYSC Certificate Scandal ?

‘The scars and stretch marks on your wife’s stomach symbolizes the pain that comes with motherhood’ – Actress Rita Edochie

Kenya set to introduce tax for taking selfies .

Actress, Omoni Oboli looking ageless and beautiful in new Photos

Davido Pays Tribute To DJ Olu At Wireless Music Festival

Alex Leads Campaign On Sexual Health

Johnny Drille Explains How He Got A Record Deal with Mavin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *