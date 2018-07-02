2Baba’s baby mama, Sumbo Adeoye and husband welcome their first child

Following several years of marriage, Nigerian singer, 2Baba’s baby mama, Sumbo Adeoye has reportedly welcomed a new baby in the United States of America.

The child is her first with her husband, Pastor David Adeoye – according to reports, she welcomed her third child and her first child with Pastor David in the United States, this morning.

Sumbo who is an event planner, entrepreneur, music minister and public speaker, got married to Pastor David who is the General Overseer of Royalty Christian Centre in 2013.

Together, Sumbo and 2face have two sons, Nino and Zion.

