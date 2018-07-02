2face babymama, Sumbo Adeoye reveals she had 4 miscarriages before she got married

Sumbo Adeoye and her husband, Pastor David Adeoye had the naming ceremony of their son in the US last night.

The couple waited for five years to welcome their son. At the ceremony, Sumbo revealed she had been pregnant every year since they got married.

”What I carry in my hand is a miracle from God. We went through so much but to God be the glory, David is here. I can’t count the number of losses. I have been pregnant every year since I got married. Finally David is here. He came when I was like I don’t want to keep taking babies from my womb. I am tired. That was when God decided to say Okay, I am taking over the wheel and God just gave me this one”

The couple who are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today July 22nd, named their son: PRINCE DAVID ADEOYE Sithembiso (Zulu name for Promise) Oluwaseyemilopo, Oluwatoromo, Oluwajomiloju, Oluwalonimi, Akorede, Oluwashina, Ayomide.

Sumbo also wished her husband a happy anniversary on her page. She wrote:

“Happy anniversary my dearest husband, father, best friend, brother, life coach and Biggest blessing. Our coming together, joining forces and embracing the will of God, was the best decision we took 5years ago.

“I Love you then,

I Love you Now,

And I promise to always Do.

I will dance for you without a beat,

Make you smile till you Shake your head,

and I will do shakara on top, so you can chase me around the house.

You are the Divine compensation I will forever be grateful for ❤”.

See more photos from the naming below;

