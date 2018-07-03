Local News

3 Million Youth To March In Kano To Counter R-APC

 

File Photo

Youths in Kano under the auspices of a political pressure group, ‘Ranar Wanka Buhari/Ganduje Progressive Group’, have concluded plans to hold a three million-youth march in the state to counter political activities of the APC splinter group, Reformed APC (R-APC).

Addressing a press conference in Kano on Thursday, chairman of the group, Alhaji Bala Salihu Dawaki, said the march would hold soon, as according to him, preparations had reached an advanced stage.

The Abia State born politician also said he was not quite sure Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s ‘medicine’ would be able to heal the wounds inflicted on the bodies and souls of millions of once committed party members of the APC.

Source: DailyTrust

