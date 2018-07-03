3 months old baby dies in hot car after his mother forgot he was there

A three-month-old baby has died after being left in a hot car when his mother forgot to drop him off at nursery.

Aiden Miller’s father Aaron revealed that the boy’s mother only realised something was amiss when she finished her shift and wanted to enter her car but could smell his body.

He told Wave TV: ‘She said she opened the car door and was like “what is that smell?” and she noticed Aiden was still in the back seat.’

Police said emergency personnel received a call seeking medical aid for an unresponsive infant outside a business. They are now investigating the death.

Aiden was pronounced dead at a hospital in the city just north of Louisville, Kentucky. Mr Turner said the child’s mother was supposed to drop their two children off at different daycare centres.

The mother dropped her daughter off, but Aiden remained in the car’s back seat in the car park outside her workplace.

He added: “I still don’t understand how that happened. Obviously it happens. It just happened in my family. It doesn’t get any closer to home than this.

“Keep in mind that that baby is the number one priority. It is inexcusable for any kid to have to go through and for parents to have to lose a child like this.”

(Metro)

