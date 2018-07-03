Entertainment, Gossip, News

3 months old baby dies in hot car after his mother forgot he was there

A three-month-old baby has died after being left in a hot car when his mother forgot to drop him off at nursery.

Aiden Miller’s father Aaron revealed that the boy’s mother only realised something was amiss when she finished her shift and wanted to enter her car but could smell his body.

He told Wave TV: ‘She said she opened the car door and was like “what is that smell?” and she noticed Aiden was still in the back seat.’

Police said emergency personnel received a call seeking medical aid for an unresponsive infant outside a business. They are now investigating the death.

Aiden was pronounced dead at a hospital in the city just north of Louisville, Kentucky. Mr Turner said the child’s mother was supposed to drop their two children off at different daycare centres.

The mother dropped her daughter off, but Aiden remained in the car’s back seat in the car park outside her workplace.

He added: “I still don’t understand how that happened. Obviously it happens. It just happened in my family. It doesn’t get any closer to home than this.

“Keep in mind that that baby is the number one priority. It is inexcusable for any kid to have to go through and for parents to have to lose a child like this.”

(Metro)

Leave a Comment…

comments

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian mom shed tears of joy after being flown to the United States by her son

Dino Melaye was never kidnapped – Sahara Reporters

BREAKING! Otedola Bridge Accident – Owner Of Exploded Tanker Revealed

This Video Of A Tired Mom Tending To Her Baby Is Just All You Need To See Today

Houseboy sell boss’ N10m Prado for N50k

‘I use female toilets and during airport search, only women can search me to avoid sexual harassment’ – Bobrisky

“I use female toilets and during airport search, only women can search me to avoid sexual harassment’ – Bobrisky shares

Adesua Etomi gushes over flowers her husband, Banky W bought for her

Oluchi Onweagba and Genevieve Nnaji vacation in style in Italy (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *