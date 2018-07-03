Trending

3-year-old pupil disappears during her school’s graduation ceremony in Anambra state

A 3-year-old girl went missing from her school during the school’s graduation ceremony and hasn’t been found yet.

The girl identified as Nmachukwu Ebiowu, a pupil of The Light International School, Okoti in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, was declared missing on Tuesday morning.

She attended her school’s graduation ceremony with her mother, Mrs Juliana Ebiowu. As the ceremony was underway, her mother noticed she was no longer by her side and a search for the child began. As time passed and the child was still not seen, her father, Jude Ebiowu, quickly rushed to the Ogbaru police division to lodge a formal complaint.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying that the father of the girl has lodged a formal report, and that investigation has commenced.


