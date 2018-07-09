350,000 Corps Members To Share N83 Billion In 2018

NYSC Earmarks N83 Billion For 350,000 Corps Members In 2018

There are strong indications that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has earmarked a total amount of N83,160,000,000 for the allowances of corps members in 2018.

This is after the Scheme increased the number of corps members it will absolve in 2018 by 53,000 graduates, bringing the new figure to 350,000, The Punch reports.

Last year, the NYSC mobilised 297,293 corps members nationwide and paid them N67, 383,359,602 as allowances.

The corps members are spread across two batches and two streams in 2017, with each stream having about 74,000 corps members.

With the new increment in the number of corps members this year, the NYSC, according to its 2018 budget, has earmarked N83,160,000,000 for their allowances.

Aside the N3,200 paid to each corps member during the three-week orientation in camps, the NYSC also pays N19, 800 as monthly allowance to the each of them.

It was gathered that in 2016, the agency only mobilized 260,000 corps members due to recession.

But a look into the NYSC 2017 budget showed that apart from allowances, the NYSC spent N2,491,681,500 for kitting of the 297,293 corps members and N3,272,103,431 for meals for 21 days.

Meanwhile, sources in the NYSC said for dead corps members, the premiums were paid to their families after a few months, but the “amounts paid are strictly confidential and discretionary.”

A source further told the news outlet on Sunday, July 8, that the premiums across boards were recently reviewed in line with the present socio-economic realities.

He said, “We have premium schemes for corps members. Recently, the premiums were reviewed but I don’t know the specific amount; it is secretive. Every corps member is covered, including the NYSC workers.”