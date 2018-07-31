Local News

36 Finalists Shortlisted For Federal Government’s MSME Awards

As part of the Federal Government commitments to support the growth in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME, 36 finalists have been selected for national MSME awards expected to hold Thursday in Abuja.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President, Laolu Akande in Abuja, yesterday, explained that the 36 finalists were selected from businesses across the country.

Akande further said that the selection process started on July 3, 2018, informing that the 36 finalists comprised three MSMEs in each of the 12 award categories designed for the programme.

According to him, “The 12 categories are; MSME of the Year, Young MSME of the Year, Most Friendly MSME State, Excellence in Creative Arts, Excellence in Agriculture, Excellence in Manufacturing, Excellence in Technology Innovation and Excellence in Fashion and Style.

“Others include; Excellence in Leather Works, Excellence in Furniture and Wood Works, Excellence in Beauty, Wellness and Cosmetics as well as Excellence for Non-Profit Service to Humanity.

“The criteria for selection include: outstanding business concept, locally produced goods, use of local technology, provision of conducive atmosphere for MSMEs to thrive among others.”

He further stated that the awards which is being organized by the National MSMEs Clinic is an initiative of the present administration, domiciled in the Office of the Vice President.

“It is aimed at encouraging innovation, hard work, dedication and industry in the MSMEs sector as the winners will go home with different category of prizes.”

