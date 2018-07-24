Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

37 house of representatives members dump APC

There was serious commotion at the House of Representatives as 37 lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) dumped the party.

The APC lost 37 of its lawmakers to day. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received 33 while four joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, announced the defections during plenary on Tuesday.

Their names are Danburam Nuhu, Mark Gbilah, Razak Atunwa, Ahmed Garba Bichi, Abdulsamad Dasuk and Zakari Mohammed, Sani Rano, Barry Mpigi, Ali madaki, Dickson Tackighir, Hassan Saleh.


