37 House of Reps members also dump APC

A total of 37 members of the House of Representatives have according to recent developments, defected APC.

Of this number, 32 joined PDP, while four joined ADC. One later announced he was also leaving the APC but did not state his new party.

Announcing their defection on Tuesday during plenary, the first 36 lawmakers cited division at all levels of the APC as the reason for their defection.

Prominent among the defectors are Sani Rano, Barry Mpigi, Ali Madaki, Dickson Tackighir, Hassan Saleh, Danburam Nuhu, Mark Gbilah, Razak Atunwa, Ahmed Bichi, Abdulsamad Dasuki and Zakari Mohammed.

Neither the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, nor his deputy, Yusuff Lasun, was named among the defectors.

Few minutes after the 36 announced their defection, the chairman of the House of Representatives Rules and Business, Orker Jev, announced he was also resigning from the APC.

He cited division in the APC as his reason for leaving the party. He however did not announce the party he is moving to.

