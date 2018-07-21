39 year old mother of five declares bid for Presidency (photos)

A female presidential aspirant under the National Interest Party, Mrs. Eunice Atuejide, on Friday made her declaration in Abuja, noting that Nigeria was not developing because of the “problem of vested interests”.

Atuejide, a mother of five children from Enugu State, said the country needed “level-headed people who will not focus on any group or vested interests but who will pursue our National Interest with all the tools available to them.”

The presidential aspirant, who accepted that she was gripped with the “fear of the unknown”, promised a transparent and accountable administration if Nigerians elected her into power.

The 39-year-old said, “Have we stopped to look behind the curtains to see what is keeping us at a standstill in Nigeria? It is not just the lack of education, blueprints or leadership. We need level-headed people who will not focus solely on any group’s vested interest.

“In offering to lead the country, my administration will not focus solely on the interests of any person, tribe, religion or ethnic group. No side is superior to another side. Nigeria will have a transparent and accountable government. This will be a government where every public account can be scrutinised and our funds followed up by our people.

“I disagree with the notion that Nigeria is too complex; that our people are too difficult to govern, that our democracy will not work. I disagree.”

The NIP acting National Chairman, Azeez Oladapo, said the objectives of the party included “finding quality leaders within the age range of 21 to 45 years to entrust with the continued development and sustenance of Nigeria”.

