4 SARS officer dismissed on charges of robbery, kidnap

Four policemen attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ikeja, Lagos State, have been dismissed over alleged robbery and other crimes.

Police spokesman, CSP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the dismissal on Sunday in Lagos.

Sgt. Adeoye Adekunle; Sgt. Adekitan Adebowale; Sgt. Agbi Lucky and Sgt. Odighe Hehosa were dismissed and subsequently charged to court for armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful detention, intimidation and threatening violence.

AIG Adamu Ibrahim, in charge of Zone 2 Command, is said to have approved the dismissal based on the report of the investigation carried out on a petition against them.

Badmos said that a petition was written against them by Mr Chukwudi Godwin Odionye, popularly referred to as ‘Bishop’ on May 2, 2018.

“The petitioner stated that on June 4, 2017, he was in his house around Alagbado area of the state when four armed men stormed his house to effect his arrest on the allegation of performing ‘FAKE’ miracles.

“He stated that after his arrest, he was taken to one hotel at Agege where he was detained and threatened to be killed if he fails to cooperate.

“He explained further that the following day, June 5, 2017, he was taken to the bank where he was made to transfer N7 million to the account of one of the operatives.

“On receipt of the petition, the AIG ordered investigation into the case.

“On the strength of investigation, it was revealed that no proper police procedure for investigation was followed in Mr Chukwudi’s arrest.

“The four SARS operatives actually abducted the man from his house and unlawfully detained him in the hotel under the guard of the suspects for personal gain,” Badmos said.