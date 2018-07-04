4 things to know about the eclipse occurring this evening

So here are 4 things to note about today’s blood moon

1.The lunar eclipse happens during daylight hours for those in the Western Hemisphere, so people in North America will miss it.

2.Lunar eclipses can occur only during a full moon, and this one is extra special because it’s also the blood moon.

What this means is that, the moon will be in perfect alignment with the sun and Earth on Friday night, with the moon on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun.

3.Scientists say the totality of today’s lunar eclipse will last about an hour and 43 minutes, but a partial eclipse before and after the total phase means the moon will spend nearly four hours crossing the Earth’s shadow. It is expected to start around 6:22pm as partial then graduate into a full blood moon around 7:30pm.

At thereabout 9:20pm, it should reach it’s peak until it starts to wane till 12:30am, July 28th,when it ends.

When the full moon moves into Earth’s shadow, it will darken, but it won’t disappear. Sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere will light the moon in a dramatic fashion, turning it red.

It’s colour will be rusty, brick-colored or blood-red but this depends on the weather tonight.

4.People in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and Asia will have the best view, while the final stages of the eclipse after sunset will be visible in parts of South America.