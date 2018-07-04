4-Year-Old Nigerian Girl Branded ‘The Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ (Photos)

Some official photographs of a 4-year-old Nigerian girl, are currently trending on social media, and have received accolades from virtually everyone who has come across it.

The internet sensation, Baby Jare, is one of the three siblings that lifestyle/portrait photographer, Mofe Bamuyiwa, took an interest in and involved in a professional shoot.

As soon as the beautiful photos emerged online, many social media users who were wowed with the beauty of the child, quickly described her as the ‘most beautiful girl in the world’.

Bamuyiwa who took to her Instagram page and shared the latest photos wrote:

*****

“CHILDREN ARE A GIFT FROM HEAVEN.

I’m pretty excited and elated about my new style of child portraiture. Before I thought of Photographing the @the_j3_sisters , I have had frivolous ideas of how I can make artsy portraits of kids And do away from the norm .

The opportunity came and I had to take a bold step to express my ideas of how I want to take portraits of kids.

I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless. I could have made her smile and make her laugh out loud but I put her in their natural moments for us to see through their eyes.

Posing them as adults ! Was my trick to create it a timeless portrait. J A R E , when you clock 21 remember to do same pose and style.”