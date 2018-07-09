45-yr-old man rapes 11-year-old girl, after luring her with N100

A Man identified as Musibau Asinde has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping an 11-year-old-girl at Ibese, Ilaro.

The suspect was arrested after the mother of the victim reported to the police. The mother said she sent her daughter on an errand, but when she returned, she complained that she was lured by the suspect with N100 note into his apartment and raped.

“On receiving the report, the DPO Ilaro Division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday led his men to the resident of the suspect where he was promptly arrested. The victim has been taken to Ilaro general hospital for medical attention,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

It is the Devil’s work.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but blamed it all on the devil. The victim has been taken to Ilaro general hospital for medical attention.

The police advised parents to desist from sending their children out at night.

Leave a Comment…

comments