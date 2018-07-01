50 Cent sues Hip-Hop Magazine over Instagram photo

50Cent has sued an Hip-Hop Magazine, HipHopDX for saying he was lying about a business deal he claimed to have secured, and for publishing his photo without proper authorization.

The drama started when 50 Cent announced that Bellator MMA executives purchased his “Get the Strap” catchphrase for $1 million, that the company intended to use the slogan on upcoming merch.

Shortly after the news surfaced, HipHopDX published their own story, alongside a photo from the deal-signing taken by photographer Christopher Conrad, with a headline that said: “50 Cent Didn’t Sell “Get The Strap” To Bellator MMA For $1M.”

The hip-hop site cited a source who said 50’s claims were not accurate. “A Bellator spokesman told HipHopDX that 50’s post “isn’t true.”

However, he did confirm the G-Unit boss met with the mixed martial arts promotion’s executives, as well as representatives from Bellator’s parent company Viacom,” HipHopDX said in their post.

This got 50 Cent upset, because from the legal documents obtained by The Blast, he said he has the rights to the photo which shows him standing alongside Bellator MMA executives, that he did not give HipHopDX the permission to publish the photo, plus he accused the website of sharing “fake news.”

He then threatened to sue the reporter and the outlet for displaying the copyrighted photo without his consent.

“This shit is fake news Justin lvey, you better go fact check,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Matter of fact I’m gonna sue you and this website for using my picture in the morning. get the strap.”

The Blast adds 50 is seeking at least $150,000 in damages.

See the photo that started all the messy drama:

