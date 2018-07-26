Entertainment

50 Cent’s Estranged Son Marquise FaceTimes Floyd Mayweather, Calls Him “Uncle”

Marquise Jackson has landed himself smack in the middle of his father 50 Cent’s feud with retired boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Recall that 50 and Mayweather have been embroiled in the nastiest feud for days now, a social media battle that begun after the rapper shaded the retired boxer on Instagram.

Yesterday, 50 Cent decided to come for Mayweather’s son Koraun by posting the statement the child made when the former boxer’s hit his mum.

But Koraun perfectly put him in his place by posting a photo of him and his father skating together. “All good over here,” said the young boy who then subtly referenced 50 Cent’s nasty feud with his own son Marquise, saying, “Worry about your family first.”

Koraun also let his father know that their hearts are in a good place. “[I] love you @floydmayweather,” he said.

Floyd Mayweather has been silent for days now after 50 accused him of triggering the murder-suicide involving his late friends. But yesterday, things completely went south when the rapper’s oldest son, Marquise Jackson, whom he had publicly disowned, hopped into the feud by siding with Mayweather and even calling him “Uncle.”

“How my uncle look my age,” said Marquise in the post showing their FaceTime, to which Mayweather replied, saying: “Keep working hard. You are going to be more than okay!”

Oop! #FloydMayweather FaceTimes #50Cent’s oldest son 👀👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

