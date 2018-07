A 53-year-old Nigerian woman became a mother for the first time, after she welcomed a baby girl after 20 years of marriage. Facebook user Ogundero Dainty Morenike who shared the story, said her aunt has christened the baby girl ‘Victoria’. She wrote;

My very big aunt gave birth at 53 after 20 years of marriage.. This God is too much o…. She’s named “Victoria”. May God bless the waiting wombs in Jesus name. Amen.

-Nairaland