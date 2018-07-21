Entertainment, Gossip

57-year-old Singer, Salawa Abeni says – ‘Men still pester me for love’

Veteran singer, Salawa Abeni, has revealed that she still gets advances from men despite her turning 57 recently.

Salawa made this known in an interview with Saturday Beats, she however said she has learnt to treat such men with respect while turning them down.

Salawa Abeni said,

“Men still pester me for love but I am always very careful with them even though you cannot know which one is good or bad from mere appearance .

“I mentioned it in one of my songs that if I laugh too much, they will call me a prostitute , if I frown too much, they will say I am proud. But it is good to be very diplomatic with them and not to be rude to them . ”

Decrying the rising spate of broken marriages especially in the entertainment industry, Salawa Abeni said that every man or woman needed a companion; therefore people must make their marriages work.

She said, “The truth is that every adult male or female wants to be in a happy marriage . They should note that two wrongs can never make a right. One has to be cool-headed and patient.

“Those in the entertainment industry need to take things easy. While they make others happy with their talents , they must also make themselves happy by building good homes . ”

