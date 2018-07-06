6 reasons why Buhari may struggle in the 2019 election

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he was not bothered about the defections in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because according to him, he has the support of ordinary Nigerians.

Buhari, said this on Sunday during an interview with the Nigerian community in Togo at the Nigerian Embassy, Lome. In his words:

“I am not bothered about the defections. Ordinary Nigerians have developed confidence in us and are defending us. I assure you, majority of Nigerians back home are appreciative of our efforts.”

Buhari, who has been trending on Twitter all morning since the interview last night may have to really look to be sure. Some Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to the interview and their reactions were not so good.

Take a look at the reasons why president Buhari may struggle in the coming election judging by their reactions

The ordinary man can’t survive

I am not in anyway saying PDP are or were SAINTS at least the man on the streets could survive!

But its very fraudulent, wicked and rapacious for APC to preach hope then intentionally deliver this mediocre n depreciative governance where everything is a complete fiasco!#Buhari — Franklin Williams (@Franklynn_99) July 30, 2018

Nigerians want someone better

If democracy was a football i would have loan #Buhari to a relegated club and buy a better player. — Ibiso George (@ibisogeorge) July 30, 2018

Hasn’t lived up to expectations

#Buhari when you were elected in 2015, I could remember artists across the country compose, sing sweet songs in your name #saibaba etc, thought we got a savior, you are absolutely acrodonta, FYI I as a Nigerian I do not appreciate whatever from your recent interview. — Christophapha (@revo_sir) July 30, 2018

It will happen again

Masses are suffering on the street on daily basis yet people keep having this blind hope thinking #Buhari will work miracle in his second term…faarrr! From reality! — Abimbola. (@ABIMBOLADENNIS) July 30, 2018

Unable to deliver these

#Buhari Must GO 2019 is a PROJECT that must be fulfilled. It is an all Nigerians Project. The killings, unemployment, insecurity, harsh economy are no more bearable. — Edehe Cletus (@EdeheCletus) July 29, 2018

