6 reasons why Buhari may struggle in the 2019 election

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he was not bothered about the defections in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because according to him, he has the support of ordinary Nigerians.
Buhari, said this on Sunday during an interview with the Nigerian community in Togo at the Nigerian Embassy, Lome. In his words:
“I am not bothered about the defections. Ordinary Nigerians have developed confidence in us and are defending us. I assure you, majority of Nigerians back home are appreciative of our efforts.”

Buhari, who has been trending on Twitter all morning since the interview last night may have to really look to be sure. Some Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to the interview and their reactions were not so good.

Take a look at the reasons why president Buhari may struggle in the coming election judging by their reactions

The ordinary man can’t survive

Nigerians want someone better

Hasn’t lived up to expectations

It will happen again

Unable to deliver these

Prosecuting opposition

 

