60 MUST-HAVE DIGITAL MARKETING TOOLS [INFOGRAPHIC]

Depositphotos did the research for you and collected only the most useful marketing tools in this infographic. The tools will help you with the following:

Manage social media Manage all your social media in one place, find hashtags, grow followers and create an editorial calendar

Organize your emails Track e-mail opens, send newsletters, tag links, and check spamminess of your emails.

Improve SEO, Do SEO audit of your site, analyze your backlinks and the backlinks of your competitors, check website traffic, get in touch with bloggers and influencers.

Set ads Create ads, do keyword research, retarget your audience, place native ads.

Create designs Easy-to-use tools to design blog images, print materials, sites, and logos.

Improve productivity Manage all your marketing tools in one place, organize your tasks and collaborate with your team effectively.

Check out our infographic and feel free to share it.

Infographic: 

Source: https://blog.depositphotos.com/digital-marketing-tools.html

