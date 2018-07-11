Kylie Jenner, 20, set to become the youngest self-made billionaire

Kylie Jenner has been revealed to be the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

On Wednesday, Forbes magazine unveiled the cover of their August issue, showing the 20-year-old reality-star-turned-beauty-mogul on the cover for an issue focused on ‘America’s Women Billionaires’.

According to the magazine, Kylie – who is set to turn 21 next on August 10 – is currently worth an estimated $900million thanks to her cosmetics line.

Once she crosses the $1billion mark, she will unseat Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest-ever self-made http://billionaire.

In perspective, Kylie Jenner is worth more than twice of Kim Kardashian’s worth. At just 20yrs, she’s #27 on the list of richest women in American and the youngest.

The next older person is 47yrs. The average age of people above her on the list is 66yrs.