Offa Robbery: Police quiz Saraki in his office

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, today interrogated Senate President, Bukola Saraki in his office.

This was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that Senate president should either be quizzed in his office or asked to give written information, as regards his interrogation on his alleged involvement in the Offa robberies last April.

The Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim ordered his officials to go Saraki’s office to quiz him on the controversial robbery incident.

The Special Assistant on New Media to the Senate President, Olu Onemola, made this known via a tweet on Thursday.

The team of police officers were said to have interrogated Saraki in his National Assembly, Abuja office around 1.40 pm on Thursday.

Today at about 1:40pm, the Senate President met with a team of investigators on the Offa Robbery case in his office. Dr. Saraki used the opportunity to reiterate that he has nothing to do with either the robbery incident on April 5, 2018, or any other criminal activity. pic.twitter.com/YyCVJW21wB — Olu W. Onemola (@OnemolaOlu) July 26, 2018

On Monday, the IGP, had written to Saraki, requesting him to appear on Tuesday morning to clear himself of allegation of involvement with five principal suspects in the Offa bank robbery investigation.

Saraki did not honour the invitation but wrote to ask the IGP to draft his men to come to his office.