Entertainment, Gossip, News

65-yr-old man defiles, impregnates 13-yr-old Edo schoolgirl (Photo)

A 13-year-old Primary 4 pupil in Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State, has been defiled and raped by a 65-year-old man, identified as Matthew Omokhafe.

Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, the Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), disclosed that the child’s custody has been handed over to the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

She assured that the case would be charged to court to ensure that justice is done.

Matthew Omokhafe

In related news, the policemen attached to the Eleme Police Area Command succeeded in arresting two of the suspects, namely Jehebamiema Nelson and Dere Somiari, while others are still at large.

The men, aged between 45 and 68 years, allegedly took turns to defile the girl on several occasions. The victim lives with her grandmother who usually sends her to hawk.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Assets declaration: Ben Bruce reacts to Saraki’s victory at Supreme Court

CAN declares three days fasting and prayers over incessant killings

“Why I demanded sex from female student” – disgraced OAU lecturer finally speaks

Cee-C keeps mute on relationship status with Leo (Video)

Assets declaration: What Saraki’s victory at Supreme Court means to Nigeria – Dogara

91 NYSC members to repeat service year in Delta over gross misconduct

World Cup 2018 : France sends Uruguay packing (Uruguay 0 France 2)

Lady reveals how her father molested her from age 6 and she contacted assassins to kill her parents at age 12

Father of four killed on Father’s day over parking space argument

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *