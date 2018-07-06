65-yr-old man defiles, impregnates 13-yr-old Edo schoolgirl (Photo)

A 13-year-old Primary 4 pupil in Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State, has been defiled and raped by a 65-year-old man, identified as Matthew Omokhafe.

Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, the Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), disclosed that the child’s custody has been handed over to the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

She assured that the case would be charged to court to ensure that justice is done.

In related news, the policemen attached to the Eleme Police Area Command succeeded in arresting two of the suspects, namely Jehebamiema Nelson and Dere Somiari, while others are still at large.

The men, aged between 45 and 68 years, allegedly took turns to defile the girl on several occasions. The victim lives with her grandmother who usually sends her to hawk.

