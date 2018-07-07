Trending

7 Killed & 7 Injured In Borno Suicide Bombing Attack

TVC News has reported that seven people have been killed and seven others injured in a suicide bombing attack early Monday morning at a mosque in Konduga local council of Borno state.

The Head of Vigilance Group in the area Malam Ali Kolo told TVC that the bomber detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body during the congregational prayer.

“It is not clear how the suicide bomber infiltrated the town and attacked the mosque. The building collapsed during the explosion, and the victims were evacuated from the rubble,” he said.

Bello Dambatta, the Head of Rescue Team, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has also confirmed the attack and told TVC news that the injured have been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, for treatment.

Photo Credit: TVC News


