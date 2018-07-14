85-year Old Paul Biya to run for 7th Term as President of Cameroon

Paul Biya, the President of Cameroon, has confirmed that he will once again run to become president of his country.

If Biya wins, it will be his 7th term in office and will see his rule extended until 2025.

The 85-year-old Biya has been president since 1982 and before that was Prime Minister since 1975.

Biya revealed that he’ll be running in the October 7 elections on his Twitter, writing:

Dear Compatriots in Cameroon & the Diaspora, Aware of the challenges we must take up together to ensure a more united, stable & prosperous Cameroon, I am willing to respond positively to your overwhelming calls. I will stand as Your Candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

Biya’s declaration is amid conflict in the English-speaking Southern part of the country, where several have been reported killed by state security officials.