91 NYSC members to repeat service year in Delta over gross misconduct

He stated that corps members in Delta, throughout their service, were trained to face the labour market independently through different skills acquisition programmes that include: baking, bead making and soap making among others.

Omotade said the corps members had the opportunity of mingling with different people from different cultures, as well as gained entrepreneurial skills, adding that NYSC in the state has trained corps members to be tolerant, good leaders and patriotic citizens.

He charged the corps members to be patriotic and engage in entrepreneurial activities as that is the solution to surviving the harsh economic realities in the country, adding that “hardworking corps members shall be rewarded, and will be gainfully employed after their service”.

The nemesis of gross misconduct and other related acts has caught up with ninety-one (91) corps members who were supposed to pass out from their service year in Delta state on Thursday same day with other members of their batch.

Out of 2,484 corps members, comprising 1,473 members (male) 1,011 (female), deployed to the state, the 91 corps members were alleged to have been involved in gross misconduct and flouting of the rules of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

Mr Benjamin Omotade, the state coordinator, who confirmed this to DAILY POST in Asaba, said, “the 91 corps members are to repeat their service, they were found defaulting of gross misconduct, lawlessness. This is the punishment they face for another one year.”

In an interview with our correspondent, Miss Chizoba Edith said it was a great privilege to serve in Delta state, adding that, “I wish the service would not come to an end, it has given me opportunity to relate with people from different parts of the country, it was wonderful experience serving here.”