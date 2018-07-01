A Priest Came Out From This Ghastly Car Accident Without Any Injury

A clergy who lives in Enugu state, Okey Okibe is lucky and happy to be alive after being involved in a ghastly motor accident along a highway recently. The Reverend Father’s car veered off the road and totally crashed in a bush nearby but he came out alive and without any injuries.

A clergy who lives in Enugu state, Okey Okibe is lucky and happy to be alive after being involved in a ghastly motor accident along a highway recently. The Reverend Father’s car veered off the road and totally crashed in a bush nearby but he came out alive and without any injuries.