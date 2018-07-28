A school in Enugu is in deplorable state despite the alleged allocation of N30M for construction of new classrooms

Civil society group which tracks government spending, TrackaNG shared these photos of a dilapidated primary school in Enugu state despite the alleged allocation of N30million for construction of new classrooms.

The group wrote ;

We tracked the construction of a blk of 3 classrooms with VIP toilet and furniture at community primary school IhuneKwagu Akpugoni Akamu west LGA, Enugu Senatorial District, Enugu state for N30m. This project has not been implemented as the pupils sit on the bare floor to learn

