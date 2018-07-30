Local News

Abuja Big Girl Gets Brand New Customized Car Gift From Her British Man (Photos)

 

Cynthia Burton

Abuja big girl, Cynthia Burton got her brand new BMW 5-Series car with customised plate no from her British man.

“Oh my goodness! It’s customised, C_burton for real.cheeee “ the young mother captioned the photos.

She is presently promoting the news online as she has reportedly paid some media platforms to announce the car gift for her.

The identity of the British man is presently unknown but reports have it that his pocket is really loaded with cool cash.

See the pictures of the exotic car below:

