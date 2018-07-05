Abuja Hospital Speaks On How NYSC Member Died, Denies Rejecting Her Over Police Report

We had reported earlier today that a 23-year-old female NYSC Corps member, Linda Angela Igwetu, was allegedly shot dead by a Policeman in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja.

Linda, who would have passed out from NYSC today, reportedly hung out with her friends on Tuesday night to celebrate her passing out, and on her way home, a police officer shot at the car she was in and she was hit.

She was immediately rushed to Garki hospital in Abuja, but eventually died after loosing too much blood.

Meanwhile, the management of Garki Hospital Abuja where the victim died, has refuted claims that it requested police report before treating the late Linda Igwetu, and described the allegations as malicious and false.

In a statement released in Abuja, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Nyomudim Essen, said the report that the hospital allowed her to bleed to death while awaiting police report was false.

“Garki Hospital Abuja does not demand for Police report before attending to Trauma Patients at her Accident and Emergency department. Garki Hospital does not insist on payment before stabilising trauma patients. It is a tradition that we do not compromise,” part of the statement read.

The hospital explained that late Igwuetu was brought to the hospital at 3:05 a.m. on July 4 in a precarious condition and was given blood transfusion and limited surgery by the doctor on duty.

“Miss Igwetu was brought to our hospital at about 3.05 a.m. on July 4 in a very precarious condition. The doctors on duty at the Accident and Emergency including the consultant surgeon on call battled to save her life by providing care including blood transfusions and limited surgery. This was done even before any form of payment could be made. Unfortunately, despite all efforts to save her life, she did not make it.”

The hospital also said that report on both the mainstream and social media that the medical officials on duty at the hospital requested a police report to treat her for gunshot wounds, were inaccurate and therefore demand an apology for misleading the public.

“Failure to publish the required rebuttals and apology would compel Garki Hospital to take legal actions against such media houses and blogs including their promoters. We also encourage the media to always take a step further by confirming the information they are fed with before broadcasting it to the general public,” the statement said.

Garki Hospital also sympathised with the family of the deceased, the NYSC and Nigeria as a whole on the loss of Ms Igwetu and reassured all Nigerians of the hospital’s commitment to saving lives.

The hospital declined to state the cause of death, saying this can only be determined by a postmortem examination.