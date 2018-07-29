“Accept hardship as price for building a new Nigeria” – Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has implored Nigerians to not give up their hopes on the plans of President Buhari to build a new Nigeria and that the pains that are being experienced at the moment are just the price to pay for a better tomorrow.

Aregbesola, who stated this during the weekend, while hosting the Committee on South-West Youth and Women Sensitisation Programme, led by wife of the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Hajia Mariya Buhari Munir, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the Buhari-led administration.

In a report by The Guardian, he told the group that was on a courtesy visit to him that despite the challenges Nigerians are faced with, there is still light at the end of the tunnel because they have a president who can be trusted.

Aregbesola said,

“For whoever that has grievances with the present Federal Government, I want you to know that it is not always easy to correct an already damaged situation. It is obvious that there are challenges and pains, but I want us to see it as the challenge of building a new Nigeria. “We should accept the hardships we are facing now as the price to pay for building a new Nigeria of our dreams; that country where everything will work the way it ought to is what our president is working hard to achieve. We shall get there and we shall all be better for it. “We cannot give up on Nigeria at this time, we are almost there, let’s have faith in our president; we can do it and I know it is possible. Nigeria is redeemable and the process has already started with the present administration.”

The governor said the rot inherited from the past administration could not be hurriedly fixed in one or two years, explaining that the nation would have experienced serious doom if the present administration had not berthed when it did.

He described Buhari as a partner in progress and a pillar of strength and support to many states that could not finance themselves, citing the various forms of assistance given to them in the form of bailouts, the Paris Club refund and others, which helped them to find their feet.

Leave a Comment…

comments