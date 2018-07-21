ACP Yomi Shogunle says Nigerian Police don’t Beat Nursing Mothers & Nigerians Provide Receipts to the Contrary

Head of the Police Complaint Rapid Response unit Yomi Shogunle shared a viral video of a Ghanaian police officer beating a nursing mother.
The policeman captioned the video:
WE (
@PoliceNG) WILL NEVER DO THIS IN NIGERIA ! A Ghanaian policeman beating a nursing mother in Rambo-style inside a banking hall in Accra today. Hope #EndSARS people can see the real police brutality. @PoliceNG_PCRRU
WE (@PoliceNG) WILL NEVER DO THIS IN NIGERIA 🇳🇬!
A Ghanaian 🇬🇭 policeman beating a nursing mother in Rambo-style inside a banking hall in Accra today.
Hope #EndSARS people can see the real police brutality.@PoliceNG_PCRRU pic.twitter.com/o9EwkzK185
— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) July 20, 2018
Nigerians, however, were ready, sharing not only videos and photos of officers of the Nigeria Police Force abusing nursing mothers and pregnant women, but also a press release from the Ghanaian stating that the policeman in question has been arrested.
See a few of the videos and photos
But 🇳🇬 Police will do this and more… pic.twitter.com/jzGpz67ts1
— Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 20, 2018
You mean this ? 👇 pic.twitter.com/dva5v99CpR
— #May1stDude (@stanley8705) July 20, 2018
And @segalink @AbdulMahmud01 @citizen_gavel let’s enjoin our dear @YomiShogunle to RT immediate response of @GhPoliceService 👇👇https://t.co/9jqH7XwJvm pic.twitter.com/q8k8vUlkU8
— Omoboy (@SienceTalk) July 20, 2018