ACP Yomi Shogunle says Nigerian Police don’t Beat Nursing Mothers & Nigerians Provide Receipts to the Contrary

Head of the Police Complaint Rapid Response unit Yomi Shogunle shared a viral video of a Ghanaian police officer beating a nursing mother.

The policeman captioned the video:

WE (@PoliceNG) WILL NEVER DO THIS IN NIGERIA ! A Ghanaian policeman beating a nursing mother in Rambo-style inside a banking hall in Accra today. Hope #EndSARS people can see the real police brutality. @PoliceNG_PCRRU

 

Nigerians, however, were ready, sharing not only videos and photos of officers of the Nigeria Police Force abusing nursing mothers and pregnant women, but also a press release from the Ghanaian stating that the policeman in question has been arrested.

See a few of the videos and photos

 

 


