Actor Atuanya Chigozie warns the people that attacked him, last night, in his dream (Video)

Nollywood Actor, Atuanya Chigozie, woke up yesterday after an attack he had in his dream last night.

He took to his social media page to issue a warning to the ‘people’ who attacked him.

In a short video the actor shared on Instagram, he stated that he killed the people that attacked him last night in his dream.

He also told them to stay away from him and his family because he is a covenant child.

The video Atuanya Chigozie shared came with the caption:

Happy sunday my people.Do you believe in dreams….? Thank you Lord

