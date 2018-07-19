Actor Kenneth Okonkwo officially unveils his Enugu Governorship poster

Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared his intentions to run for the position of Enugu State Governor.

The ‘Living In Bondage’ star who declared his ambition some weeks back under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Enugu with the immediate past governor of the state, Sullivan Chime, in attendance, has now shared his poster.

“Without God I can do nothing but with Him I can do all things because He strengthens me. Join the wining team. By the grace of God, I am the next Governor of Enugu State.”

Kenneth Okonkwo is a famous Nollywood actor, director, producer, television personality, entrepreneur, investor, politician and a philanthropist.

He was born on 6th November, 1965 in Nsukka, Enugu State in the south eastern part of Nigeria.

He is currently 52 years old. Kenneth Okonkwo completed his primary and secondary school education in Lagos State in the south western part of Nigeria and obtained his First School Leaving Certificate and West African Senior School Certificate.

After completing his secondary school education, Kenneth Okonkwo proceeded to University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu State, Nigeria and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

He later went further to obtain a Masters Degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

