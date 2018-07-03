Actress Ayomide Dawodu and her baby daddy fight dirty on their son’s Instagram page

Actress, Ayomide Dawodu and her baby daddy are currently engaged in an exchange of words.

They are attacking each other with different accusations on their son’s Instagram page.

It all started when their son Edric Olatomiwa, shared a photo of his actress mum on his page with the caption:

“My momma is finer than urs😂🙈 can’t love u less mom❤❤ happy Sunday y’all #my mom deserves plenty accolades.”

The post didn’t sit well with his father who dropped a comment stating:

”Nothing is precious about having Ayomide as your mother! A mother that never care! A mother that drop you off at 8 month! She stopped breast feeding you and drop you like trash! Good mother have there precious gifts beside them.”

Responding to the comment from her baby daddy, Ayomide Dawodu wrote:

”Who is more useless between u, ur mother n myself. Ur mother that told you then not to give ur pregnant wife feeding allowance u as foolish as u are did that. The son u claim to be unkept, when last have u sent him feeding allowance instead u are lavishing money on ur so called sister JOKE DAD dat u are sleeping with, with the knowledge n approval of ur mother who also says she is ur sister. only God knows if u are using it for rituals cos that was what u n ur mother wanted to do with my so.useless father!! u can’t even write complete sentence!!!go back to school.”

Firing back, her baby daddy wrote:

”Ur mate are doing more better! You keep getting worse! U can’t even take good care of your own son! Disappointed anyway till then.

”Keep deleting my post! Everyone should see your miserable life.”

