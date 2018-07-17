Entertainment, Gossip

Actress Charity Nnaji reveals how a fan bought her a car as a birthday gift

Nollywood Actress, Charity Nnaji recently got a car gift from a secret admirer on her birthday.

She has now shed more light to her followers on Instagram on how the Car came to be.

According to the Charity Nnaji, she was not expecting the gift and it came in as a surprise. She mentioned in her post that it all started as WhatsApp status she updated on being bored and then this fans asked her why she was bored.

Charity Nnaji wrote:

It all started like this ,,I update my whats app status with the caption BORED,,a fan repiled back to my status asking me why I was bored ,,,I told him so many things is making me feel bored ,,he replied LIKE what and what do you really want,,surprisely I said I need a car as a birthday gift .

he replied (JUST THAT) and to my greatest surprise ,he said consider it done,,,pls if you want to hear the rest of the testimony kindly find your way to my church where I will be sharing the rest of the testimony,

indeed our God is a wonderful God ,I just join the league of small girls with big God ,,#small girl with big God,nollywood finest #,give it shall be given unto you.”

