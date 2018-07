Dayo Amusa celebrated her birthday last Friday, but she held a party to mark her day last night in a slumber party.

Her colleagues in the movie industry such as, Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Sotayo, Nkechi Blessing,Anita Joseph among others all graced the occasion.

See the lovely photos from the slumber party below:

