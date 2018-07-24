Entertainment, Gossip

Actress Doris Simeon shares beautiful photos as she marks her birthday

Nollywood Actress and mother of one, Doris Simeon, recently turned a year older and has released beautiful photos of herself to commemorate the day.

The stunning ‘Nigerian Screen Diva’ also wrote a message to mark her day :

In 2017, Doris who was formerly married to the current husband of fellow actress, Stella Damascus, revealed that men no longer want to play their role as husbands.

According to the single mother of one who was asked if single motherhood is now a norm in Nollywood, women are not at fault when it comes to being single parents.

She said:

“Single motherhood is not peculiar to Nollywood. If you go to the banking sector, there are single mothers there; in the military, in law firms and other fields, there are single mothers. It is not our fault; it’s just that men no longer want to play their role as husbands. I am not a supporter of single parenthood: every man or woman has the right to live their life the way they choose. It’s just by God’s grace that I am acting and producing. Emotional trauma is not what I will encourage anybody to pass through. God created every woman for a man. So marriage is good”.

