Actress Georgina Onuoha acquires $500k mansion in the U.S (Photos)

U.S based Nollywood actress turned Nurse, Georgina Onuoha is a proud owner of a massive home in Sacramento, USA.

The mother of two who showed off interiors of her new house, disclosed that the house is located 5 minuets to SMF International Airport in the beautiful city of Sacramento and cost a whooping $500k.

Here’s what she wrote on Instagram;

May this new month bring us everything beautiful. My song of thanksgiving is forever endless for that which you Lord have done for me and mine. Landlady in America 🙏🏻 yes 5 minuets to SMF International Airport.. most beautiful city in Sacramento and location location location of life and sneak peek 😘😘🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.And this happened earlier this year as Gozie got her half a million dollar wish 🏡 on her 11th birthday.

They have journeyed with me and deserve everything beautiful for their hard work in academics, love and understanding.

Happy New Month Gina Lovers. May God bless you all richly as he has done me. Dream, work and walk towards it and watch everything align for you at the right time. Testimonies shall never depart your household